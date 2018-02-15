Freuds and Abbvie launch digital quiz in 'Fear of Finding Out' health project

Pharma company AbbVie, in association with Freuds and charity The Patients Association, is launching the next stage of its preventative health campaign to help the UK overcome FOFO - the 'Fear of Finding Out'.

The Live:Lab project, which is funded by AbbVie, was launched last year. It is described on its website as "an ambitious new project designed to help people overcome the barriers that prevent them from seeking health advice".

The project is a collaboration between the pharma company and various other groups and individuals, including former health secretary Alan Milburn; The Patients Association; the CEO of healthcare think-tank 2020health; animation studio Aardman; triathlete and Parkrun executive Chrissie Wellington; and Glitchers, the company behind Dementia-fighting mobile game Sea Hero QuesT.

Freuds, which has worked with AbbVie since winning a competitive brief for corporate work in 2015, has launched a number of pieces of video content and research created by Live:Lab.

Quiz time

Live:Lab today launches an online quiz, Crush Your FOFO (above), which will encourage the public to consider whether they are prone to avoiding seeking medical advice and sleepwalking their way into ill health. The questions in the quiz were developed by Dr Carmen Lefevre, a behavioural scientist at the UCL Centre for Behaviour Change, while Glitchers undertook digital production.

The data collected in the quiz will be made available as an open source resource for the health industry, and will be studied by the Live:Lab to provide insight into people's motivations and attitudes around health.

It is also pitching a story to media based on research conducted by AbbVie, which, among other findings, reveals that three in five Brits would avoid seeing a doctor for fear of finding out they have a serious illness.

It also found that 32 per cent of people admitted they would consider putting off making a doctor’s appointment because they are worried they will be pressured into making lifestyle changes and that most (80 per cent) did not realise they could place a burden on the NHS if they did not get a worrying symptom checked out.

Live:Lab has also released a short film with TV personality Jeff Brazier (below) who talks about how his former partner, who is the mother of his two children, lost her life after delaying going for medical check-ups.

Gwenan White, Live:Lab project lead and comms director at AbbVie UK, said: "We hope the public have fun with 'Crush Your FOFO' and listen to the serious message that lies behind it – that it’s important to get worrying health symptoms checked out as early as possible. AbbVie recognises that we have a part to play in helping to alleviate pressure placed on the NHS through late diagnosis."

Rachel Power, CEO of The Patients Association, added: "We really need to understand what is causing people to have the Fear of Finding Out, before we can find ways to address it. We believe that 'Crush Your FOFO' has real potential to unlock findings that could ultimately empower the UK’s adults to take control of their wellbeing."