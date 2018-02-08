Twitter names Ancestry's Brandon Borrman comms VP

Twitter also hired Brad Ramsey from Facebook to serve as marketing VP.

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has hired Ancestry comms executive Brandon Borrman as VP of global communications, effective February 20.

Borrman tweeted on Wednesday night that he is joining Twitter’s communications team.

Borrman was most recently VP of global communications at Ancestry, where he led the global comms team, covering external press, social media, internal comms, crisis management, public affairs, and executive positioning. Previously, he was head of global communications at Quantcast and a partner at Brunswick.

Twitter has also hired Brad Ramsey as VP of marketing from Facebook, where he held Asia-Pacific and North America marketing leadership roles, according to a Twitter memo shared with PRWeek. Ramsey also served as global head of marketing at YouTube, Google Display Advertising, and Google TV, prior to joining Facebook.

The company hired Kristin Binns as its communications leader in September 2016 from insurance giant Anthem and brought on State Department veteran Emily Horne to lead global policy comms last June.

Several communications executives departed Twitter in 2016, including Jim Prosser, former head of corporate, revenue, and policy communications, and VP of global comms Natalie Kerris.

Twitter reported a quarterly net profit for the first time as a public company on Thursday morning, with fourth-quarter net income of $91 million. Monthly active users grew by 4%, but daily active users increased by 12%, according to CNBC.

