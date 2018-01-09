Logitech feeds products to tech hungry CES goers (in waffle form)

Waffles in the shape of keyboards, security cameras, and remotes were served at the Las Vegas event.

Company: Logitech

Campaign: #LogiTreats

Agency mix: Finn Partners (PR partner, experiential, outreach), Praytell (creative, social, digital)

Duration: January 9 - 12, 2018

Budget: Approximately $200,000

Logitech didn’t have anything new to unveil at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year, so it decided to offer attendees waffle versions of the products it already sells.

Strategy

The campaign team began planning for this year's CES in July 2017. The idea of a food truck serving up "LogiTreats" - which was first brought to the table by Praytell - was finalized in October 2017.

"The idea was that, if we could get people to wait in line and grab one of those LogiTreats, it would give us a chance to really have a strong engagement with them and encourage them to share content online," explained Krista Todd, Logitech’s VP of global communications.

Tactics

In late December and early January, Finn Partners pitched #LogiTreats to journalists attending CES and invited them to stop by the truck, which helped drive buzz prior to the event.

I have a feeling this Logitech food truck handing out keyboard-shaped waffles is going to be my favorite part of CES pic.twitter.com/yqdPDZmmrR — Daniel Bader (@journeydan) January 3, 2018

Beginning on January 9, the #LogiTreats truck served up free waffles in the shape of Logitech products, such as a keyboard; Logitech 2, which is a security camera; and the Logitech Spotlight remote, which is a presentation device. A coffee station accompanied the truck in an outdoor booth space at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Hey @CES2018 - we hope you're hungry, because we've got #LogiTreats coming your way! ?? Come see us at booth #CP9 starting tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/UfKE4SUrZQ — Logitech (@Logitech) January 9, 2018

"We used a user-generated content tool to pull in our content and all content using the hashtag #LogiTreats," said Todd. "We had a big monitor at the truck, where visitors could see all the hashtag content across social channels."

In addition, the brand launched a social contest where people could share #LogiTreats and #CES2018 in posts on Twitter and Instagram for a chance to win free Logitech gear. Fans at home could enter the contest by retweeting branded posts.

"We gave out products for each hour of the four days of the convention," added Todd. "This helped drive people to come back to the booth."

The brand also tapped six local influencers to create content and drive social traffic during the show, including LasVegasFoodie and EatMeLasVegas.

Results

Within the first day, Logitech had already gained attention as one of the top brands at CES and #LogiTreats was a top hashtag alongside #CES2018. There were around 621,000 tweets including #CES2018 for the show and, of those, #LogiTreats ranked 7th in overall volume and was one of only three mentioned brands.

The campaign generated a social engagement of about 80,000, measured through shares, likes, retweets, and favorites.

Logitech’s activation was featured in a BizBash slideshow roundup of 21 must-see highlights from CES 2018.