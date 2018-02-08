WE appoints Stephanie Worrell to lead Boston office

Worrell will oversee the firm's business development and marketing initiatives in Boston and New England.

BOSTON: WE Communications has named Stephanie Worrell as leader of its Boston office.

As SVP and GM, Worrell will report to Stephanie Marchesi, president of its health sector and the Eastern region for WE, and collaborate with other office leads, the firm said in a statement.

Worrell was previously a senior consultant for St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, Idaho; cofounder of Red Sky Public Relations; and president and CEO of Worrell Communications, according to her LinkedIn account. She has worked with organizations including ESPN, Hewlett-Packard, and Optimum Healthcare IT over her career, according to a statement from WE.

The agency named Tiffany Cook as consumer sector president and Katie Huang Shin as tech sector president and chief strategy officer last month.

