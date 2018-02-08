Breakfast Briefing: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Thursday morning

Earnings season has officially begun for marketing services holding companies. Scroll down for more on Publicis Groupe's fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 numbers.

Publicis Groupe’s overall revenues were down 0.4% last year to $11.9 billion, but there were some bright spots in its performance in North America and the U.K. Organic growth was 0.5% in North America for the full year, but up 3% and 4.4% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. The company does not break out PR earnings. (PRWeek U.K.)

Twitter reported fourth-quarter revenue of $732 million on Thursday morning, with total revenue up 2% and advertising revenue increasing by 7% from the year prior. The revenue numbers beat analysts’ expectations, but the tally of monthly active users was below expectations (CNBC).

Google executives have a new idea for stopping the spread of fake news: alerting users that information is coming from an untrustworthy source before they share it on Twitter or Facebook. Google executives were reportedly floating this plan to other attendees of the World Economic Forum last month, though there’s no indication it’s even in the planning stages (Quartz).

Thursday’s big political story: top Trump administration officials reportedly knew about abuse allegations against former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter months before he resigned on Wednesday. Porter has denied the allegations of abuse made by two of his ex-wives (CNN). White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, who is reportedly dating Porter, helped to draft statements in support of the former top aide (CBS News).

Things are not so grrrrrrreat for Tony the Tiger in Chile, where he and other cartoon characters have been banned from the packaging of sugary foods. The Chilean government has introduced a range of marketing restrictions aimed at cutting down on high obesity rates. (New York Times).