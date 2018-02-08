In brief: Citizen picks Facets, Another Word wins KP, Octopus retains Unisys, Rule 5 lines up with Red Devils

Citizen picks W's Facets, Octopus retains Unisys, Another Word tucks into KP, new boss for Ketchum Germany and more from PRWeek UK.

Citizen picks W's Facets

Facets PR, the jewellery and watch specialist that sold a minority stake to W Communications last year, has been appointed to run UK PR for Citizen Watch and three of its sister brands: Bulova, Frederique Constant and Alpina. Facets will work on consumer press, influencer campaigns, event management and retailer support projects during what is Citizen's 100th anniversary year. PR for Citizen was previously handled in-house, but it has in the past worked with Shine and Believe Eve. The previous agency for Bulova was Neville McCarthy. The other two brands had not previously had UK agencies.

Another Word tucks into KP

KP Snacks, the company behind snack brands including McCoy's, Hula Hoops, Butterkist, KP and Pom-Bear has appointed Another Word for a PR and trade advertising brief, following a competitive pitch. The agency will report to customer marketing manager Natasha Barnett. KP is part of German-headquartered Intersnack Group.

Octopus retains Unisys

Octopus Group has successfully repitched for global IT security firm Unisys. The agency has been Unisys' partner for UK PR and European coordination since 2015, when it was awarded a three-year contract. It won following a competitive re-tender at the end of last year. Octopus is charged with driving market awareness of Unisys in the UK, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Hanbury hired by DC researchers

The Government's appointments watchdog ACOBA has revealed the latest win for Hanbury Strategy, the agency co-founded by a former David Cameron aide. It is undertaking a six-month project with a research firm UK Policy Group, the new London arm of Definers Public Affairs, a Washington DC firm set up by Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign manager.

New German boss for Ketchum

Dr. Sabine Hückmann has been promoted to the role of CEO of Ketchum Germany, effective immediately. She has been with the agency for 20 years, and now reports to Ketchum Europe chief operating and financial officer Mark Hume. Ketchum's previous Germany CEO Victoria Wagner, who took the role in July 2016, is leaving the firm.

Headland hires Bage and Hagan

Headland has hired a new director, Tom Bage, and new account director Davina Hagan. Bage was previously head of marketing and comms at tech start-up bio-bean, and before that comms director at Change.org. He has also worked for Pagefield, the Advertising Association and Labour MP Graham Allen. Hagan is a BBC News producer, who has also worked for ITV News and Sky News.

London merger for Leidar

The UK office of Geneva-headquartered agency Leidar has merged with London branding agency Grain Creative. Madelyn Postman, formerly director of Grain, becomes the combined entity's MD. Charlie Pryor, who has lead Leidar London since the firm's launch in 2010, remains a director.

Rule 5 lines up with Red Devils

Manchester's Rule 5 has been appointed to work for the rugby league club Salford Red Devils. The Super League team was recently acquired by a consortium of supporters through a new holding company Salford RD Holdings.

Water win for Speed

Speed Communications has been appoitned as the 2018 trade PR agency for water filtration specialist BRITA Professional.