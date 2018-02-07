Blanc & Otus names HP Inc.'s Sam Diaz as content, influencer lead

SAN FRANCISCO: Blanc & Otus has hired Sam Diaz as direct of content creation and influencer relations, the WPP agency said this week.

In the newly created position, Diaz is developing content initiatives for both the firm and its technology clients. He is working across the agency’s full client portfolio, which includes VMWare and Oracle.

"[Blanc & Otus] wanted to elevate its presence in content offerings," Diaz said. "Owned content is really important these days and companies understand that; they just don’t know how to do it and what all goes into that. They need extra advice."

Diaz reports to Tony Hynes, CEO of Blanc & Otus.

Most recently, Diaz was director of comms, news at HP Inc. for a year, overseeing the company’s digital news presence, building its newsroom, and consolidating its blog network and social media presence. He also spearheaded the launch of its Hispanic employee resource group.

Previously, Diaz was director of digital content at Broadcom, managing the global digital comms strategy and serving as the senior contact for all online-related initiatives. He oversaw the corporate website, blog, and social media, according to his LinkedIn account.

Before going into communications, Diaz was a tech journalist for about two decades, working at The Mercury News, The Washington Post, and CBS Interactive, covering technology companies, Federal Communications Commission policy, and Net Neutrality, among other areas.

Diaz is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and a past chapter president of the California Chicano News Media Association, Blanc & Otus said in a statement.