Relevance International makes first UK hires, wins luxury Dubai property brief

Relevance International, the New York-based luxury lifestyle, property, and hospitality PR specialist, has made its first UK appointments, hiring two senior executives formerly of Luchford APM and Four Communications.

Anita Gryson, previously senior account director at Luchford, has joined as associate director. She has more than 10 years' experience in luxury comms, working with clients including Raffles Hotels & Resorts, The Leading Hotels of the World, The Lanesborough London, Technogym and British Land.

Alice Lacey, who has joined as account director, most recently had the same role at Four, where she worked for its property team. The real estate specialist has handled PR for clients such as London Square, Dexters and Martin Grant Homes.

Relevance International, which changed its name from Relevance New York last autumn, opened its London office in Soho in October.

The independent agency has also won a new brief to represent The Royal Atlantis Residences in Dubai, a "super prime" residential complex on The Palm. Opening in 2019, the 43-storey building will have 231 residences and a hotel with a further 795 guest rooms and suites.

Relevance will work on the global brief from its New York and London offices.

Other clients include real estate network Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, private equity capital advisory firm Real Asset Partners, architecture firm Spector Group, and luxury real estate auction company Concierge Auctions.

Suzanne Rosnowski, CEO and founder of Relevance, said: "The opening of our new London office has given Relevance International a firm foothold in Europe working in tandem with the NYC team and our global affiliates. Our team has over a century of experience in PR and marketing, representing the very best international clients in real estate, luxury goods, hospitality, design and corporate. With a dedicated social media strategist and crisis communications expert on staff, our firm offers a seamless boutique level of client service on a global scale."



