Government widens roster of behavioural insights suppliers

The government's procurement service has widened the public sector's choice of behavioural insight experts to call on.

Previously there was only a single supplier, The Behavioural Insights Team (BIT), but the new Crown Commercial Service Behavioural Insights framework expands the number to six.

The framework retains BIT, which often goes by the nickname of the Cabinet Office's 'Nudge Unit'. It is a joint venture between the Cabinet Office, senior staff led by chief executive David Halpern, and the innovation-focused charity NESTA.

The new suppliers are CFE (Research and Consulting), Kantar Public, McKinsey, and Ipsos Mori. There is a sixth supplier that has not yet been named because it has not yet formally signed up to the new contract.

John Manzoni, permanent secretary for the Cabinet Office and chief executive of the civil service, said: "Behavioural insights have been a part of policy making at the heart of government for a significant amount of time now. This new framework will enable all public sector organisations to access this expertise, helping them to design efficient, effective public services that meet the real needs of citizens."

The framework is available for use over the next four years by central government departments and wider public sector bodies including NHS Trusts, schools, universities, colleges, local authorities and the Police and Fire Services.



