Breakfast Briefing: News to watch on Tuesday from Wall Street to SpaceX's launch

New from PRWeek this morning: Kite Hill PR, known well to attendees of Communications Week in New York, has acquired tech-focused boutique Cutler PR, which has offices in NYC and Tel Aviv. Cherwell Communications has hired former Sony Pictures Entertainment comms executive Ann Boyd as VP of corporate comms. MSLGroup’s U.K. corporate lead has departed for a new venture.

Dow futures are pointing to another rough day on Wall Street, indicating an early 800-point drop (CNBC). After Monday’s bloodbath of a session, the White House dispatched aides and supporters to cable news (Politico) emphasizing that the president’s "focus is on our long-term economic fundamentals" (USA Today). The catch, according to former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney: "If you claim the rise, you own the fall" (New York Times).

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are advising him to avoid an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller out of fear that he could be charged with lying to investigators, given Trump’s history of misleading and false statements. The president’s decision about whether to speak to prosecutors could be made public in the coming weeks (NYT).

Thousands of Twitter users fell for a fake tweet purporting to be from then-private citizen Trump in 2015 saying the president should be "shot into the sun at tremendous speed" if the "Dow Joans" were to drop 1,000 points in a day (Business Insider). The Twitter user behind the satirical post later tweeted, "Not for one second did I think people would believe that to be genuine."

Need a break from politics or watching the Dow today? SpaceX is set to launch the Falcon Heavy, billed as the most powerful rocket in the world (Orlando Sentinel). SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is keeping expectations in check, saying the launch "will either be a great rocket launch or the best fireworks display [viewers] ever seen" (CNN).