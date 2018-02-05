Consumers react to Lady Doritos: 'Learn how to read the room'

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi's comments about women and Doritos left a bad taste in the mouths of many consumers.

Snackers are calling out Doritos as sexist after the CEO of its parent company said it is releasing a "lady-friendly" version of the chip because women "don’t like to crunch too much."

Indra Nooyi, chairman and CEO of Doritos parent PepsiCo, told The Telegraph the company is launching "low crunch" chips that come in special packs designed to fit in women’s handbags.

Nooyi told the paper, "[Women] don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers."

Many women disagreed with Nooyi’s statements on social media. Here’s a taste of how people are reacting on Twitter.

Representatives from Doritos and the brand’s PR partner, Ketchum, were not immediately available for comment.

