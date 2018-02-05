Consumers react to Lady Doritos: 'Learn how to read the room'

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi's comments about women and Doritos left a bad taste in the mouths of many consumers.

Snackers are calling out Doritos as sexist after the CEO of its parent company said it is releasing a "lady-friendly" version of the chip because women "don’t like to crunch too much."

Indra Nooyi, chairman and CEO of Doritos parent PepsiCo, told The Telegraph the company is launching "low crunch" chips that come in special packs designed to fit in women’s handbags.

Nooyi told the paper, "[Women] don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers."

Many women disagreed with Nooyi’s statements on social media. Here’s a taste of how people are reacting on Twitter.

Women need their own chips? This reminds me of when Bic created pink pens. Flawed, on sooo many levels. https://t.co/n3jPNhxGRI — Heather Whaling (@prtini) February 5, 2018

@PepsiCo You are out of touch with women. We ladies are *not* looking for 'Lady Doritos'. We want equal pay, no sexual harassment, proper medical insurance for our health needs and no discrimination. Can @PepsiCo deliver this for our society and the ladies? — Kathy Horn (@ChangeMakerPR) February 5, 2018

Lol learn how to read the room, @Doritos ?? https://t.co/UXf7VhWtrg — Maxie Shepard (@maxieshep) February 5, 2018

Thanks Doritos for this crucial step toward eliminating evidence that women are humans who need sustenance! For our next act, we will disappear from the earth entirely! https://t.co/BaPJpkeQM4 — Lara Zarum (@larazarum) February 5, 2018

Congrats, Doritos, you managed to piss off women and invent a tortilla at the same time https://t.co/HSIFj7lDV7 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 5, 2018

Women: We want equal pay, equal opportunities, and it’d be dope to see a woman president soon



Doritos: Say no mo... https://t.co/5fX8HSKQE3 — If Lamelo Dont Trust you... (@Hoodie_Stylin) February 5, 2018

Well done Doritos. I am sick of all my female friends complaining about how ‘man sized’ Doritos can’t fit into their handbags. They go on about it non stop https://t.co/Y6Qp47jLvX — LJP (@TheLordJalapeno) February 5, 2018

Doritos to let some Doritos sit out for a while before being put in a pastel bag https://t.co/IvdYCFQzNl — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 5, 2018

even god damn @Doritos wants to silence women https://t.co/ggafUUQEF4 — DeAnne Smith (@DeAnne_Smith) February 5, 2018

Has anyone at Doritos ever met a lady — Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) February 5, 2018

women: give us equal pay

the world: look, a KFC female colonel!

women: we said equal pay

the world: doritos won't crunch anymore!!!

women: EQUAL PA-

the world: have you tried "BIC PENS FOR HER"?? — Ali Vingiano (@alivingiano) February 5, 2018

OH THANK GOD. My foremost lady concern has been how loud I eat. "Too masculine!" I think to myself, as I stuff my face with Doritos and hear the manly man crunch as I chew. Ladies only eat in delicate whispers, each chew like the quietest lady sigh. https://t.co/e04KgII0ru — Elizabeth M. (@_ElizabethMay) February 5, 2018

Tell you what, @Doritos. We'll accept the horrors of crunch if you create a chip which gives us pay equity and the luxury of walking alone at night unafraid.



Sorry, you're right. What we've been going on an on about is loud food. https://t.co/6r3U8ghMbJ — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) February 5, 2018

Representatives from Doritos and the brand’s PR partner, Ketchum, were not immediately available for comment.