McCann Worldwide broaches #MeToo with internal memo

Added 3 hours ago by Nicola Kemp, Campaign , Be the first to comment

McCann Worldwide has sent a memo to staff to encourage them to speak up if they face a 'behavior or concern' in the workplace.

News

Harris Diamond, chairman and chief executive of McCann Worldgroup and the former CEO of Weber Shandwick, sent the memo to staff to encourage employees to go to HR or use the anonymous Interpublic Group alert line in order to maintain a "safe and respectful workplace."

The email stated: "We want each and every one of you to know how seriously we take our responsibility to maintain a safe and respectful workplace. To this point we want to repeat how important it is for anyone who feels there is a behavior or concern that has not been addressed, or that was not appropriately addressed, to speak up."

It encouraged employees to either "come to one of us" or use the anonymous IPG alert line. 

A spokeswoman for McCann Worldgroup says the memo, which was sent out in the U.S., was sent to staff to "reiterate existing policies and support for employees."

Last December, AKQA said WPP’s whistleblowing hotline triggered the departure of Duan Evans, international creative director. He resigned from the agency following an internal investigation triggered by parent company WPP’s independent whistleblower hotline

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now