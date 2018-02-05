McCann Worldwide broaches #MeToo with internal memo

McCann Worldwide has sent a memo to staff to encourage them to speak up if they face a 'behavior or concern' in the workplace.

Harris Diamond, chairman and chief executive of McCann Worldgroup and the former CEO of Weber Shandwick, sent the memo to staff to encourage employees to go to HR or use the anonymous Interpublic Group alert line in order to maintain a "safe and respectful workplace."

The email stated: "We want each and every one of you to know how seriously we take our responsibility to maintain a safe and respectful workplace. To this point we want to repeat how important it is for anyone who feels there is a behavior or concern that has not been addressed, or that was not appropriately addressed, to speak up."

It encouraged employees to either "come to one of us" or use the anonymous IPG alert line.

A spokeswoman for McCann Worldgroup says the memo, which was sent out in the U.S., was sent to staff to "reiterate existing policies and support for employees."

Last December, AKQA said WPP’s whistleblowing hotline triggered the departure of Duan Evans, international creative director. He resigned from the agency following an internal investigation triggered by parent company WPP’s independent whistleblower hotline.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.