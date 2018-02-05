Burson-Marsteller hires Jonathan Stern to lead Miami office

This is Stern's third time working for the WPP firm.

MIAMI: Jonathan Stern has returned to Burson-Marsteller for a third stint, this time as MD and market leader of the firm’s Miami office.

Stern started in the MD role on February 5, leading the office that serves the Florida market and is a key component of the firm’s Latin American business. He is reporting to Francisco Carvalho, CEO of Burson-Marsteller Latin America. The last person to hold Stern’s role was Jorge Ortega, who left the firm last month.

Stern’s team is supporting clients with brand marketing, consumer, corporate, crisis response, digital, government affairs, healthcare, IR, media relations, public affairs, reputation management, sports marketing, and technology work. He is also responsible for the strategic growth of the Miami operation and providing senior counsel to key clients.

"We have a great Latin America team in place and Latin American clients, but there’s a great opportunity to bring in other types of Florida-based companies," said Stern. "There are hospitality companies, the cruise line industry, and other consumer product companies [based in Florida]."

Stern started his career at Burson as an account supervisor between 1989 and 1993 after graduating from college. After stints at the NBA in a marketing communications role and at Weber Shandwick as director of its sports marketing practice, he returned to Burson as VP of its marketing practice in 1997.

Stern’s career has also included a stint as SVP at Cramer-Krasselt, leading marketing and communications for the NYC2012 Olympic bid, and 11 years at MillerCoors in Chicago, most recently as director of media relations and IR.

Since last May, Stern has been president and CEO of Platinum Marketing Communications, a consultancy he founded serving consumer, corporate, and sports brands.