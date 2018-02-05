Zignal Labs raises $30m in latest funding round

The company has raised nearly $60 million in five rounds.

SAN FRANCISCO: Zignal Labs has raised $30 million in its latest funding round, led by Blum Capital Partners and North Atlantic Capital.

The fifth round brought the total of Zignal’s funding to $59.9 million, more than doubling the $29.9 million previously raised by the media analytics and brand measurement company.

Zignal declined to provide further details about the deal.

Zignal plans to invest in its platform, specifically its AI offering that was launched last May, the company said in a statement. It also plans to ramp up sales and marketing, as well as its work across sectors such as financial services, insurance, CPG, and automotive, said Randy Brasche, VP, marketing.

"As comms and marketing fuses together, we see [its services are] also important for the marketing team," he said. "We’re in the C-suite of a lot of these large enterprises, and corporate risk, corporate security, and investor relations, as well."

Zignal has more than 100 employees in offices in New York City, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Clients include IBM, Airbnb, Uber, and FleishmanHillard.

Based in Portland, Maine, North Atlantic Capital was founded in 1986. Blum Capital Partners has invested at least $10 million in 88 companies since 1998. Its portfolio includes technology, business services, retail, healthcare, and financial services companies.