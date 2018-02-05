Breakfast Briefing: Super Bowl ad winners and losers

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots by a score of 41 to 33 on Sunday evening in Super Bowl LII, but the sports story isn’t why you’re here, of course. Let’s pick the winners during timeouts, starting with Tide, which wowed critics with a series of super-clean short ads (Washington Post). Amazon’s spot in which Alexa loses her voice but gets an assist from several boldface names won USA Today’s Ad Meter.

Duracell made a smart play after the game with this tweet, paying tribute to Philadelphia’s football fans as they took to the streets and climbed pre-greased polls in droves to celebrate their first Vince Lombardi Trophy. Here’s a primer on the connection between Eagles fans and batteries if you’re a little confused (Business Insider).

Batteries hold a sacred place in the history of Philly fans. Congratulations, Philadelphia, and Fly, Duracell, Fly. pic.twitter.com/qkEcPbFj4N — Duracell (@Duracell) February 5, 2018

The Giants weren’t in the big game, of course, but the NFL’s ad starring Eli Manning and Odell Beckham was a moral victory for New Yorkers who were forced to watched two rival cities battle for the championship, not to mention fans of Dirty Dancing (Miami Herald).

The big surprise play on the field was the Eagles’ gutsy fourth-down trick play for a touchdown in the second quarter. Off the field, it was Netflix’s surprise instant release of The Cloverfield Paradox (Deadline), which could reset the rules for Super Bowl-night content (MarketWatch). However, the film’s reviews aren’t as good as those for the release strategy (The Guardian).

This was not a smart move. Dodge’s Ram truck ad featuring the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left a bad taste in the mouths of many social media users, who accused the brand of cravenly trying to use the Civil Rights icon to sell trucks (NBC News). "They’re going to have a lot of explaining to do," one marketing professor told The New York Times.