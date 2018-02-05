Breakfast Briefing: Super Bowl ad winners and losers

Added 2 hours ago by Frank Washkuch , Be the first to comment

There's so much to talk about.

News
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots by a score of 41 to 33 on Sunday evening in Super Bowl LII, but the sports story isn’t why you’re here, of course. Let’s pick the winners during timeouts, starting with Tide, which wowed critics with a series of super-clean short ads (Washington Post). Amazon’s spot in which Alexa loses her voice but gets an assist from several boldface names won USA Today’s Ad Meter.

Duracell made a smart play after the game with this tweet, paying tribute to Philadelphia’s football fans as they took to the streets and climbed pre-greased polls in droves to celebrate their first Vince Lombardi Trophy. Here’s a primer on the connection between Eagles fans and batteries if you’re a little confused (Business Insider).

The Giants weren’t in the big game, of course, but the NFL’s ad starring Eli Manning and Odell Beckham was a moral victory for New Yorkers who were forced to watched two rival cities battle for the championship, not to mention fans of Dirty Dancing (Miami Herald).

The big surprise play on the field was the Eagles’ gutsy fourth-down trick play for a touchdown in the second quarter. Off the field, it was Netflix’s surprise instant release of The Cloverfield Paradox (Deadline), which could reset the rules for Super Bowl-night content (MarketWatch). However, the film’s reviews aren’t as good as those for the release strategy (The Guardian).

This was not a smart move. Dodge’s Ram truck ad featuring the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left a bad taste in the mouths of many social media users, who accused the brand of cravenly trying to use the Civil Rights icon to sell trucks (NBC News). "They’re going to have a lot of explaining to do," one marketing professor told The New York Times.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now