The PR industry needs to fix the causes of the gender pay gap earlier in women's careers

We're (for the most part) very conscious now of the "motherhood penalty" women pay in our industry due to maternity leave and that this is a key cause of the gender pay gap.

It’s heartbreaking.





You swipe your pass on the first day, sit down, log on and "bam" you’re probably already earning less than the equally new guy next to you.





By the time a woman is three years in - arguably the most exciting time of your life and career – she’s already ten grand down. That’s huge. That’s a deposit on a flat. Many, many holidays. Paying down a student loan.





It’s not her fault and it’s not the fault of the guy next to her. It’s not even the boss’s fault.





It’s the culmination of lots of small, often unnoticed actions, unconscious bias and outdated (and I’m sorry to say, male-biased) recruitment processes.









You swipe your pass on the first day, sit down, log on and "bam" you’re probably already earning less than the equally new guy next to you. Bibi Hilton, president of Women in PR and managing director or Golin London There has been much campaigning in our industry focused on addressing the gender gap for mid-career women by organisations like my own, Women in PR; by brilliant and indefatigable women like Amanda Fone and Liz Nottingham with their pioneering Back2Businessship returnship programme; by Ali Hanan at Creative Equals and many progressive employers.