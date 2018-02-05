Watch: Lloyds Bank #GetTheInsideOut campaign targets mental health

Lloyds Bank has launched a campaign to encourage people to discuss mental health by sharing images of themselves with a post-it note on their forehead that states their own anxiety.

The #GetTheInsideOut campaign, from PR agency Unity, has been launched in collaboration with Mental Health UK and Channel 4.

Celebrities including Ruby Wax have posted in support so far. Professor Green and high-profile chef Gizzi Erskine have appeared in a video publicising the campaign, which debuted on Channel 4 last Thursday.