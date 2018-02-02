12 brands threw their own shade (not in a bad way) on Groundhog Day

Dreading six more weeks of winter? At least these social media managers won't be hurting for creativity.

Well, it’s Groundhog Day… again. But this time, Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck are sparring on their predictions. Phil is saying six more weeks of winter, while Chuck says spring is right around the corner.

Either way, brands aren’t leaving #GroundhogDay out in the cold. Here are 12 top tweets from brands that are throwing shade of their own (in a good way) to celebrate the rodent’s big day…

Hubble

Happy #GroundhogDay! Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow today. In this image of Jupiter, Hubble saw the shadow of Jupiter's moon Ganymede in the Great Red Spot.https://t.co/9JUbTRZ8W6 pic.twitter.com/gN8YgwDWZf — Hubble (@NASAHubble) February 2, 2018

YouTube

Don't let them in,

don't let them see

Be the good girl you always have to be

Conceal, don't feel....#GroundhogDay ?? https://t.co/1erlw7lwqi pic.twitter.com/Fhj0yr33fT — YouTube (@YouTube) February 2, 2018

Hello Kitty

Twix

Google Maps

Shout out if your timeline’s got you feeling like everyday is #GroundhogDay.??‍?? pic.twitter.com/6hSCHoKHRk — Google Maps (@googlemaps) February 2, 2018

National Peanut Board

I barely trust the weatherman, let alone a squirrel. 6 more weeks of Winter is my guess. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/yGEp6GQfBL — Peanuts Here (@PeanutsHere) February 2, 2018

NASCAR

Krispy Kreme

Six more weeks of winter? No worries when you have Hot Doughnuts Now. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/5s7NlkXlS1 — krispykreme (@krispykreme) February 2, 2018

Sesame Street

Happy #GroundhogDay! We are counting down the days until spring! ?????? pic.twitter.com/wRGFkhlcGT — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 2, 2018

Logitech

Your ??? saw its shadow ?? Guess that’s 6 more weeks of winter… or maybe your desk is just by a sunny window? ?? #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/n1Yv28umrg — Logitech (@Logitech) February 2, 2018

Empire State Building

Just like #PunxsutawneyPhil, we saw our shadow this morning—which means there are 6 more weeks of wintery views for you to enjoy! #GroundHogDay



??: Kim F pic.twitter.com/BKUyR3QNqU — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) February 2, 2018

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical