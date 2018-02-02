12 brands threw their own shade (not in a bad way) on Groundhog Day

Well, it’s Groundhog Day… again. But this time, Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck are sparring on their predictions. Phil is saying six more weeks of winter, while Chuck says spring is right around the corner.
Either way, brands aren’t leaving #GroundhogDay out in the cold. Here are 12 top tweets from brands that are throwing shade of their own (in a good way) to celebrate the rodent’s big day…
Hubble
Happy #GroundhogDay! Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow today. In this image of Jupiter, Hubble saw the shadow of Jupiter's moon Ganymede in the Great Red Spot.https://t.co/9JUbTRZ8W6 pic.twitter.com/gN8YgwDWZf— Hubble (@NASAHubble) February 2, 2018
YouTube
Don't let them in,— YouTube (@YouTube) February 2, 2018
don't let them see
Be the good girl you always have to be
Conceal, don't feel....#GroundhogDay ?? https://t.co/1erlw7lwqi pic.twitter.com/Fhj0yr33fT
Hello Kitty
Hello, #GroundhogDay ?? #HelloKitty pic.twitter.com/gzxJknalzB— Hello Kitty (@hellokitty) February 2, 2018
Twix
See you in 6 weeks ?? #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/50gkrDMUut— TWIX® (@twix) February 2, 2018
Google Maps
Shout out if your timeline’s got you feeling like everyday is #GroundhogDay.???? pic.twitter.com/6hSCHoKHRk— Google Maps (@googlemaps) February 2, 2018
National Peanut Board
I barely trust the weatherman, let alone a squirrel. 6 more weeks of Winter is my guess. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/yGEp6GQfBL— Peanuts Here (@PeanutsHere) February 2, 2018
NASCAR
Happy #GroundhogDay to our all-time favorite fella.@MISpeedway Groundhog = legend. pic.twitter.com/VFvIT7Qv6y— NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 2, 2018
Krispy Kreme
Six more weeks of winter? No worries when you have Hot Doughnuts Now. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/5s7NlkXlS1— krispykreme (@krispykreme) February 2, 2018
Sesame Street
Happy #GroundhogDay! We are counting down the days until spring! ?????? pic.twitter.com/wRGFkhlcGT— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 2, 2018
Logitech
Your ??? saw its shadow ?? Guess that’s 6 more weeks of winter… or maybe your desk is just by a sunny window? ?? #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/n1Yv28umrg— Logitech (@Logitech) February 2, 2018
Empire State Building
Just like #PunxsutawneyPhil, we saw our shadow this morning—which means there are 6 more weeks of wintery views for you to enjoy! #GroundHogDay— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) February 2, 2018
??: Kim F pic.twitter.com/BKUyR3QNqU
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical
Happy #GroundhogDay! Or is it.... ?? #TheEndIsComing ?? pic.twitter.com/MAqe0Lzmnh— SpongeBob Broadway (@SpongeBobBway) February 2, 2018