What Super Bowl ad won the week before the game?

Added 3 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Pepsi? Amazon's Alexa? Or Danny DeVito for M&M's?

It's almost time for the biggest game of the year--and the most anticipated ad showdown, as well. Major brands have already released a salvo of big budget Super Bowl ads. Which one is your favorite?

