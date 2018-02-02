Breakfast Briefing: YouTube to flag state-sponsored, conspiracy content

Brrrrrrr. Breaking news from Western Pennsylvania: Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter (if you believe rodents can predict the weather, anyway). Here's a roundup of this morning's biggest comms news to keep you warm.

Here’s a must-see mini-documentary from PRWeek: What it’s like to be black in PR. Our web editor, Perry Simpson, chats with black PR executives about why the industry continues to suffer from a dearth of diversity and what can be done to fix it.

New this morning: Former Bell Pottinger boss James Henderson has launched a new venture. Called J&H Communications, the London-based shop has three part-time staffers on-board with the goal of six full-time employees in the next half-year. (PRWeek U.K.)

YouTube is planning to give viewers more information about videos sponsored by governments or spreading conspiracy theories. The decision would also affect networks such as PBS in the U.S. (Wall Street Journal).

President Donald Trump has cleared the way for the release of a controversial memo some Republicans say will show abuses by the FBI in investigating his campaign team. The bureau has objected to its release, saying it could damage national security (CBS News). Some White House staffers think it’ll be a disappointment. (Axios). Meanwhile the law firm representing presidential adviser Jared Kushner has brought on a comms veteran for media relations (WSJ).

Seven members have quit the board of the Humane Society after it voted to keep its CEO despite sexual harassment complaints (Washington Post). Chief executive Wayne Pacelle has denied any wrongdoing (New York Times).