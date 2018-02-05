In brief: GK boss Wallace departs, OVO hires Brands2Life, MHP wins DC Advisory

GK boss Wallace departs

GK Strategy chief executive Emily Wallace has left the independent public affairs and comms firm after three-and-a-half years in post. Co-founder Robin Grainger said Wallace had "played a hugely important role in building GK Strategy into what it is today" and thanked her for her dedication. GK Strategy took its headcount to 40 when it made three senior hires late last year. She previously worked for Connect Communications for 17 years. Wallace currently sits on the committee of the APPC.

OVO hires Brands2Life

Brands2Life has been appointed by OVO Energy to deliver a creative consumer PR campaign for the launch of its new pay-as-you-go energy brand Boost. The new product gives consumers "the freedom and control to top up their energy when and where they’d like" - the campaign around it introduces Boost Lee, a new character inspired by iconic martial arts legend Bruce Lee (below). The integrated campaigned was created by SNAP LDN - Ovo had parted way with The Brooklyn Brothers late last year. The account is overseen by Brands2Life deputy MD Katy Stolliday.

MHP wins DC Advisory

MHP Communications has been hired by corporate finance adviser DC Advisory, part of Daiwa Securities Group. MHP has been tasked with "increasing awareness of DC Advisory's international presence by positioning the firm as a leading authority on cross-border transactions and global M&A", it said in a note. The account will be led by financial division MD Barnaby Fry. The same unit at MHP recently won a brief with Neptune Investment Management, adding to other recent wins of Cobham, HarbourVest Global Private Equity and Eastspring Investments.

KPMG gets social in Oz

Anglo-Australian PR agency One Green Bean's managing partner Louise Pogmore has joined KPMG Australia as a co-director of a new social media advisory group. She has also worked for Naked Communication, Edelman and Porter Novelli. Her fellow director is Greg Daniel, whose social media risk agency SR7 was acquired by KPMG in 2014. He was CEO of ad agency The Campaign Place earlier in his career.

Creative change at Hotwire

Tom Rouse has been promoted to the role of creative director for Hotwire's global consumer arm. The former PRWeek 30 Under 30 nominee announced the news in what is presumed to be tongue-in-cheek fashion.

Twitter, I have news! I've been promoted and excitingly I'm now Creative Director for @hotwireglobal's consumer arm across the globe. I've got strict KPIs around floating things down rivers and sending stuff into space, so look forward to plenty of that from us. — Tom Rouse (@trouse11) February 1, 2018

Bike brands brief Brandnation

Agency Brandnation has been appointed by two separate bike firms: iconic British brand Raleigh and e-bike maker Haibike. Both will be led by sport division account director Joe Murgatroyd.

EventCity hires davies tanner

Travel, tourism, hospitality and events specialist davies tanner has been appointed to run PR for EventCity, a Manchester events venue.



