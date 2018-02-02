PRWeek Global Awards 2018 judges confirmed as entry deadline nears

The awards, which recognise comms excellence on a global scale, will take place in London's 8 Northumberland Avenue on Tuesday, 15 May 2018. Click for more info via the event website.
There are a total of 28 categories covering campaigns, global PR programmes, agencies and people in both in-house and consultancy roles - including the new Best Influencer Marketing Campaign award.
The final, late entry deadline is 6 February.
Bacardi global head of brand PR and corporate comms Lisa Jedan was recently named as the chair of the 2018 awards.
Other judges confirmed so far are:
- Rogério Artoni, executive director, Race Comunicação
- Jim Donaldson, CEO, UK and Middle East, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Ray Eglington, group managing director, Four Communications Group
- Florian Haller, CEO, Serviceplan Group
- Saada Hammad, MENA regional director, Memac Ogilvy PR
- Jon Higgins, senior partner and CEO, international, Ketchum
- José Antonio Llorente, founder and president, Llorente & Cuenca
- Laura Schoen, chair, Latin America, and president, global healthcare practice, Weber Shandwick
- Jimmie Stone, chief creative officer, Edelman
- Jonathan Adashek, CCO, Nissan Motor Company
- Yolanda Crisanto, SVP, head of corporate comms, Globe Telecom
- Zoe Hibbert, VP, corporate comms, Asia-Pacific, Visa
- Sujit Patil, VP & head corporate brand and communications, Godrej Industries
- Oliver Roll, SVP, CCO, Cisco
- Nelson Silveira, director of communications, General Motors Brasil
- Kirsten Walkom, global communications director, Save the Children
- Bridget Von Holdt, business director, BM Africa
- Zack King, MD, Grayling Kenya
- Ben Trounson, head of corporate communications, Tata Consultancy Services
- Michael Frohlich, CEO EMEA, Ogilvy PR
- Jean-Michel Dumont, chairman, Asia, Ruder Finn
- Anna Knowles, head of PR and corporate affairs, easyJet
- Darren Burns, president, China, Weber Shandwick
- Tom Reno, chief operating officer, Cohn & Wolfe
- Pierre Goad, group head of communications, HSBC
- Elise Mitchell, chairman, Mitchell Communications Group
Weber Shandwick was the big winner at the 2017 event, winning seven categories including Global Agency of the Year. Other winners included Zeno Group's Barby Siegel, Intel CMO Steve Fund and MSLGroup.
"Storytelling, like business, is now a fundamentally global process," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, PRWeek. "The PRWeek Global Awards celebrate the best campaigns, people and organisations involved in cross-region communications. They also identify the best work in individual international markets from which all PR pros can learn."