PRWeek Global Awards 2018 judges confirmed as entry deadline nears

An esteemed group of industry experts have been confirmed as judges for the prestigious PRWeek Global Awards - and there's still time to enter.

The awards, which recognise comms excellence on a global scale, will take place in London's 8 Northumberland Avenue on Tuesday, 15 May 2018. Click for more info via the event website.

There are a total of 28 categories covering campaigns, global PR programmes, agencies and people in both in-house and consultancy roles - including the new Best Influencer Marketing Campaign award.

The final, late entry deadline is 6 February.

Bacardi global head of brand PR and corporate comms Lisa Jedan was recently named as the chair of the 2018 awards.

Other judges confirmed so far are:

Rogério Artoni, executive director, Race Comunicação

Jim Donaldson, CEO, UK and Middle East, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Ray Eglington, group managing director, Four Communications Group

Florian Haller, CEO, Serviceplan Group

Saada Hammad, MENA regional director, Memac Ogilvy PR

Jon Higgins, senior partner and CEO, international, Ketchum

José Antonio Llorente, founder and president, Llorente & Cuenca

Laura Schoen, chair, Latin America, and president, global healthcare practice, Weber Shandwick

Jimmie Stone, chief creative officer, Edelman

Jonathan Adashek, CCO, Nissan Motor Company

Yolanda Crisanto, SVP, head of corporate comms, Globe Telecom

Zoe Hibbert, VP, corporate comms, Asia-Pacific, Visa

Sujit Patil, VP & head corporate brand and communications, Godrej Industries

Oliver Roll, SVP, CCO, Cisco

Nelson Silveira, director of communications, General Motors Brasil

Kirsten Walkom, global communications director, Save the Children

Bridget Von Holdt, business director, BM Africa

Zack King, MD, Grayling Kenya

Ben Trounson, head of corporate communications, Tata Consultancy Services

Michael Frohlich, CEO EMEA, Ogilvy PR

Jean-Michel Dumont, chairman, Asia, Ruder Finn

Anna Knowles, head of PR and corporate affairs, easyJet

Darren Burns, president, China, Weber Shandwick

Tom Reno, chief operating officer, Cohn & Wolfe

Pierre Goad, group head of communications, HSBC

Elise Mitchell, chairman, Mitchell Communications Group

Weber Shandwick was the big winner at the 2017 event, winning seven categories including Global Agency of the Year. Other winners included Zeno Group's Barby Siegel, Intel CMO Steve Fund and MSLGroup.

"Storytelling, like business, is now a fundamentally global process," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, PRWeek. "The PRWeek Global Awards celebrate the best campaigns, people and organisations involved in cross-region communications. They also identify the best work in individual international markets from which all PR pros can learn."