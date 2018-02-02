Former Bell Pottinger boss James Henderson launches new venture

James Henderson, CEO of collapsed PR agency Bell Pottinger, has confirmed details of the new consultancy he has set up for 2018.

He has named it J&H Communications from his initials, but there is the possibility that his personal partner, Heather Kerzner may become an executive in time.

Kerzner has a stake of just under 50 per cent in the new firm, according to Companies House - she had also invested money in Bell Pottinger prior to its fall last year.

Henderson registered J&H Communications in December and already employs three staff, albeit on a part-time basis.

He said: "I aim to have six full-time staff within six months and have some good retainer business."

The consultancy has already helped with the Turkish prime minister’s trade visit to the UK, introducing the premier to British journalists - but Henderson said he would avoid "working for governments", per se. Instead, J&H will concentrate on "corporate, financial, brand, regulatory and reputation management" work.

"I’ve absolutely nothing to hide" Henderson told PRWeek, but he prefers not to talk about the scandal that engulfed his former firm throughout 2017, saying: "I just want to rebuild a business."

Henderson and his team are based in a small office in Berkeley Square, W1.

