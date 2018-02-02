Former adviser to David Cameron promoted to Google EMEA comms helm

Google's new EMEA comms and public affairs head has been confirmed as Tim Chatwin, an internal hire who has been with the company since 2011.

British national Chatwin succeeds Peter Barron, who yesterday confirmed he would be leaving after nearly a decade with the tech titan.

Chatwin is currently director of APAC comms for Google, based in Singapore. He has held that role since January 2016. Prior to that, he was a comms director at Google's global HQ in Mountain View, California, covering internal and executive communications.

Prior to joining Google in October 2011, he was head of strategic comms under then UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

His first boss at Google was Rachel Whetstone, who had also worked for David Cameron prior to his time in parliament. She joined Facebook last year, following an eventful two-year spell at Uber.

Chatwin had worked for the Conservative Party for five years prior to taking the job with Cameron, according to LinkedIn.