'Congrats on your first french fry': Checkers and Rally's taunt Taco Bell

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

The ribbing comes one week after Taco Bell's Nacho Fries went on sale.

Blog

Checkers and Rally's has started a food fight with Taco Bell, mockingly congratulating the fast food chain on making its first french fry.

The ribbing comes one week after Taco Bell launched its Nacho Fries. In a message posted on Facebook and Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Checkers and Rally’s gloated about how they have spent decades perfecting their fries while Taco Bell has been "tied up in meetings discussing refried beans and putting tacos in other tacos."

Within one hour, the Facebook post garnered 3,000 likes, 1,500 shares, and 400 comments.

Taco Bell has yet to respond.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now