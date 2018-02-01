'Congrats on your first french fry': Checkers and Rally's taunt Taco Bell

The ribbing comes one week after Taco Bell's Nacho Fries went on sale.

Checkers and Rally's has started a food fight with Taco Bell, mockingly congratulating the fast food chain on making its first french fry.

The ribbing comes one week after Taco Bell launched its Nacho Fries. In a message posted on Facebook and Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Checkers and Rally’s gloated about how they have spent decades perfecting their fries while Taco Bell has been "tied up in meetings discussing refried beans and putting tacos in other tacos."

Within one hour, the Facebook post garnered 3,000 likes, 1,500 shares, and 400 comments.

Taco Bell has yet to respond.