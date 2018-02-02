What it's like to be black in PR

Added 1 hour ago by Perry Simpson

In this mini-documentary, PRWeek asks black PR professionals what it's like being a person of color in the business.

Video

Like entertainment, tech, and many other industries, the communications sector has a diversity problem, with too few people of color - and far too few diverse individuals in high-ranking positions.

"The only people who are talking about and understand how big the diversity problem is in PR are the people of color," says Andrew McCaskill, SVP, global comms and multicultural marketing, Nielsen.

At the start of Black History Month, this special PRWeek video brings these conversations to the forefront. This is what it’s like to be black in PR.

