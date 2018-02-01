Ogilvy's Stuart Smith named Cannes Lions PR jury president

Smith is the first PR jury president since Cannes Lions revamped the structure of its awards.

CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has named Ogilvy PR global CEO Stuart Smith as jury president for the 2018 PR Lions.

Smith is the first PR jury president at Cannes since the event revamped its awards structure, placing PR into the "Reach" track, defined as "the insight, strategy, and planning enabling brands to effectively engage consumers at scale and be heard amid the ongoing battle for attention."

"Creativity is about big ideas," Smith said, in an emailed statement. "I am looking forward to leading the PR Cannes Lions jury this year as creativity is becoming more essential to traditional PR campaigns and driving earned influence."

Other jury presidents in the Reach track are Havas global director Marc Maleh for the Creative Data Lions; FCB global COO Susan Credle for the Direct Lions; Wavemaker global CEO Tim Castree for the Media Lions; and Facebook VP and chief creative officer Mark D’Arcy for the Social & Influencer Lions.

The PR jury president at last year’s Cannes Lions was Omnicom Public Relations Group CEO Karen van Bergen.

The 2018 Cannes Lions are scheduled to take place June 18-22. This year will mark the first time Facebook and Apple, represented by Tor Myhren, VP of marketing communications, are participating in the Jury process.

After criticism that the event is too expensive and has lost touch with the marketing industry, Cannes Lions and parent company Ascential made several changes to the 2018 festival, adding the track system, changing pricing, and shortening the schedule. Longtime Cannes executive Terry Savage is set to step down after this year’s Cannes Lions.

Ascential hired Edelman in September to provide strategic communications support as it explains the evolution of the Cannes Lions, which brought in $82 million in revenue from last year’s festival.

This story was updated on February 1 with quotes from Smith.