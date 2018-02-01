ABC News' Dan Childs joins Bayer in external comms role

Childs has worked at the network news division for more than a decade.

WHIPPANY, NJ: ABC News veteran Dan Childs has joined Bayer as director of U.S. external communications, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday.

Childs will report to Chris Loder, VP and head of external communications for Bayer U.S. His first day at the company is set for February 5.

Prior to joining Bayer, Childs spent more than a decade at ABC News, culminating in the role of managing editor of the news organization’s medical unit. Before starting at ABC News as a producer, Childs was an editor at Cosmetic Surgery & Beauty magazine and a staff writer for North Carolina newspaper The Daily Courier.

Childs was not immediately available for comment.

In October, Bayer named Jennifer Brendel as VP and head of consumer health communications in the U.S. She was previously head of Bayer's pharmaceutical product comms.