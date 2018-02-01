Top speakers from Tesco, Just Eat, Trainline and more join lineup for PR360 2018

Leading figures from across the full comms mix including Jane Lawrie, Tesco's global comms director and Just Eat chief marketing officer Barnaby Dawe have joined the speaker lineup for PRWeek's PR360 conference taking place on 19-20 April.

PRWeek's flagship conference returns for a fifth year, and takes place at London's County Hall.

A best-in-class programme of content will bring together PR and comms professionals from across the UK for two jam-packed days of learning and networking.

Industry leaders recently confirmed to speak at the event include:

Jane Lawrie, global comms director, Tesco

Victoria Biggs, comms director, Trainline

Iain Anderson, executive chairman, Cicero Group

Barnaby Dawe, global chief marketing officer, Just Eat

Chad Mitchell, senior director of digital comms, Walmart

Zoe Clapp, chief marketing and comms officer, UKTV

The 2018 programme is shaping up to be the most expansive yet, with these speakers joining nearly 50 other inspiring professionals from across the industry. Many more speakers are yet to be announced.

Topics covered across keynote presentations, panel debates and breakout sessions will include social and digital, brand building, reputation management, crisis management, media relations and measurement, allowing each delegate to customise the two days for their needs.

