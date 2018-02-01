Breakfast Briefing: Twitter, Craigslist cofounders invest in anti-fake-news startup

And there's a new name on top of the list of the world's most valuable brands.

The cofounders of two legendary tech-sector brands are throwing their weight behind a fact-checking startup. Biz Stone and Craig Newmark, the cofounders of Twitter and Craigslist, respectively, have invested in London-based Factmata, which uses AI to identify fake news (Bloomberg).

Amazon has topped the latest list of the world’s most valuable brands. The Seattle-based company raced past Apple and Google to the number one spot on the Brand Finance Global 500 list. Amazon’s brand value was up 42% to $150.8 billion since the previous list (Campaign).

President Donald Trump has declined to do a Super Bowl interview with NBC, breaking a recent tradition for presidents on the evening of the big game. Trump has repeatedly mocked the news division of NBC, which is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, and other networks as "fake news." (CNN).

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly interested in a conference call including Trump, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, and former spokesman Mark Corallo about the administration’s response to a story about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer in 2016 (New York Times). Corallo was planning to tell investigators that Hicks said emails about the meeting "will never get out." Her lawyer strongly denied to the NYT that she would conceal evidence.

Facebook users spent 50 million fewer hours per day on the site last quarter, and that’s not a bad thing, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, citing changes made to the platform. Its Q4 sales beat analyst expectations (CNBC). Meanwhile, Twitter has notified 1.4 million users that they saw Russian propaganda before the 2016 presidential election (Recode).