Easterseals Southern California campaign aims to change perceptions of disabilities

The nonprofit worked with creative agency E/LA on the push.

LOS ANGELES: Disability advocacy organization Easterseals Southern California has launched a campaign to change how the public views people with disabilities.

The campaign, which began this week, will roll out in phases throughout 2018. It aims to unite people with and without disabilities with the hashtag #CelebrateDontSeparate. Ad agency E/LA worked on the effort pro bono for Easterseals Southern California.

The initiative features videos of six state residents who receive Easterseals services, explaining how the organization helps them and why others should change how they see people with disabilities.

"Celebrate. Don’t Separate." also has a social media component, with the group asking people to share photos of themselves making the Easterseals promise, which was inspired by the American Sign Language sign for "friendship," with the hashtag to raise awareness.

Easterseals bought print, outdoor, and online ads in the Southern California region that refer people to the campaign’s website. The ads feature the six individuals in the videos and the campaign tagline, "Change the way you see disability."

See more videos from the campaign.