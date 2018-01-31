It's in the bag: JanSport picks Allison+Partners for Gen Z-focused campaigns

The work, led by Allison's New York office, kicked of this month.

SAN FRANCISCO: Backpack brand JanSport has bagged Allison+Partners to attract Gen Z consumers to its newly designed "Festival Collection."

The RFP process began in the fourth quarter of last year and the work, promoting the music-festival-inspired line, kicked off in January. The agency will execute campaigns for seasonal topics, including music festival season in the spring and back to school.

The firm is creating a campaign that "marries both media relations and influencer-driven execution and event support" to raise awareness and preference for JanSport’s newer products among Gen Z, said Allison+Partners New York GM Tracey Cassidy.

Account work is being led by Cassidy and Molly Luby, a VP at the firm, out of its New York office. Budget information was not disclosed.

A JanSport representative could not be reached for comment.

The backpack brand was founded in 1967. Last summer, the company began developing backpacks with programmable fabric.

Allison was also hired by Naf Naf Grill, a fast casual restaurant serving Middle Eastern food, as its marketing AOR in October. The chain has 38 U.S. locations.