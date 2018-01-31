In brief: Cirkle wins £1m Bosch account, MHP hired by Neptune, sausages brief for 3MZ

Cirkle wins £1m Bosch account, MHP hired by Neptune, sausages brief for 3MZ and more from PRWeek UK.

Cirkle wins £1m Bosch account

Cirkle has been hired to run an integrated campaign promoting Bosch's Smart Home offering, with a budget of £1m across two years. In addition to running the campaign, which spans consumer PR, influencers, digital, SEO, paid and social media, it joins the firm's wider agency roster for the first time. The tech-focused brief marks a new departure for FMCG specialist Cirkle. Work, led by senior director Kate Gibson and head of digital Claire Twohill, begins immediately, with the campaign itself launching imminently. Top 150-listed Cirkle brought in just under £4m in revenues in 2016.

MHP hired by Neptune

MHP's run on financial wins has continued with its appointment as retained PR adviser to Neptune Investment Management. The account team will be led by head of financial services Mike Robb. Its most recent win announced, earlier this week, was aquaculture and genetics brief Benchmark.

Sausages brief for 3MZ

Kerry Foods has hired 3 Monkeys Zeno to handle consumer PR for its leading sausage brand, Richmond. The agency will launch a national PR campaign which the agency say will focus on "the UK's favourite workforces".

Navigation apps recruits

Waze, the community-based traffic and navigation app, has appointed Battenhall to take on its UK PR as the brand's retained agency of record.

Radioactive wins WhoCanFixMyCar

Radioactive PR has been appointed to by WhoCanFixMyCar.com, which it says is the biggest car service and repair marketplace in the UK.



