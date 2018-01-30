Expedia Inc. seeks crisis communications lead

The new hire should anticipate potential crisis scenarios and "be in the driver's seat" for establishing global comms response protocols.

BELLEVUE, WA: Expedia Inc. is seeking a head of communications to lead its readiness and response team, according to a job post on the company’s website.

Reporting to the global director of corporate communications, the new hire would lead a team providing broad crisis communications support for a wide of array of potential internal and external issues, according to the job post.

"You should demonstrate a deep understanding for the crisis communications and issues management practice, with care for risk mitigation and management," the company said. "You will have the opportunity to work across our accomplished Expedia Inc. PR teams on a range of topics."

Expedia explained that the new hire should anticipate potential crisis scenarios and would "be in the driver’s seat" to establish global protocols for communications response. The hire would lead global and local responses to media on issues that could affect the company’s reputation internally, externally, or with key partners or suppliers.

Expedia is set to report its quarterly earnings on February 8. The owner of Expedia.com, Hotwire, Trivago, and Hotels.com reported third-quarter earnings last October that missed analysts’ estimates, according to Reuters.

An Expedia Inc. representative did not respond to requests seeking comment.