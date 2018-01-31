Five Campaigns We Liked in January 2018: vote for your favourite

From Valentine's Day in Greggs to bookable sunbeds via a waxwork Trump, PRWeek UK has painstakingly picked its top January campaigns. Vote below for your favourite.

Valentine's dinner at Greggs

With all the buzz around Valentine’s Day it can be hard for campaigns to stand out. Not so for Greggs, which has teamed up with OpenTable to offer couples a unique date experience on the 14 February.

Participating couples will get roses, candlelight, four-course dining, and even table service, the baker announced this week. And the food? Greggs classics with a date-night twist.

The campaign has been wildly successful. Only available at five branches, local coverage in Manchester, London, Glasgow, Cardiff and Newcastle has been widespread. It has been covered in the nationals, too – getting stories everywhere from the Independent and ITV.com to the Sun. It's even captured financial journalists' hearts, with the Mirror Money team pointing out that you can get your Valentine’s Day dinner complete with pudding and prosecco for just £15.

A real match made in heaven for PR agency Taylor Herring.

'Whopper Neutrality' at Burger King

Fresh from Burger King’s inventive and thought-provoking campaign to highlight bullying, the fast food giant is back with this attempt to teach the world about net neutrality.

Customers at a US branch were introduced to 'Whopper Neutrality', a system that mirrors the feared scenario to the internet after the repeal of net neutrality; net neutrality is the principle that internet service providers should not discriminate or charge different amounts based on the user, the application, platform used, or other similar factors.

Diners are asked to pay more to get their Whoppers faster, even if their order is ready to be served, to their obvious frustration. "This is the worst thing I’ve ever heard of!" proclaimed one irate Whopper fan.

PRWeek says it's one of the best things we've ever heard of (this month) - kudos to US agency David Miami for this one.

Sunbeds for hire - Thomas Cook

It is the stuff of legend upon these shores (and the inspiration for a memorable Carling ad) that when one goes on a resort holiday in sunny climes, there will inevitably be large group of Germans waking up at the crack of dawn to reserve poolside sunbeds by placing their towels on them.

No more will this inconvenience befall British travellers, though - Thomas Cook this week announced the launch of 'Choose Your Favourite Sunbed', allowing travellers to pay to reserve a lounger.

The story went everywhere, with the humourous angle catching people's eyes, but were also fed several other key messages about the Anglo-German firm's offering.

"I find it quite bizarre that Thomas Cook levying a new additional charge on holiday makers, to book sunbeds, keeps being reported by many news as an unmitigated positive 'towel wars over'. Their PR department must be dancing," tweeted consumer champion Martin Lewis.

It was certainly a nifty move by Thomas Cook, and its agency partner Good Relations.

Trump visits Battersea - Madame Tussauds

Tuesday 8 November 2016 was a monumental day for the United States of America, and UK PR firm Stripe Communications.

The former voted in Donald Trump as its new president on that date, and the latter won an account with wacky waxwork warehouse Madame Tussauds (or at least, that’s the day PRWeek reported it).

You might have assumed that the Trump-Stripe connection would probably end there.

You'd be wrong; 14 months later, Donald Trump announces his lack of inclination to visit the British capital, and Stripe sees an opportunity - it placed a waxwork model of the president outside the US embassy he had disparaged. News coverage by the bucket-load was duly secured.

Newsjacking our way into global conversation with @MadameTussauds! Trump's surprise London Embassy visit: using fake news to make news https://t.co/XPn2JkyDO5 #StripeHype #TrumpVisit pic.twitter.com/K2V7rz644c — StripeCommunications (@stripecom) January 16, 2018

Fine dining at a fraction of the price - Bob Bob Ricard

We all know a restaurant that's booked up for three weeks solid on Saturday can be totally dead on a Monday night. That's why we love the news that restaurant Bob Bob Ricard is adopting off-peak pricing.

It sounds gimmicky at first, but the restaurant is taking supply and demand management techniques that have been successful in other industries (like travel), hoping to boost demand in quieter times. It makes such good business sense that the story appeared in the likes of Bloomberg (below), as well as the usual consumer and restaurant press. And competitors are sitting up and taking note.

The D&D London group, which owns 40 restaurants worldwide, has said it will be watching the experiment with interest.

Great work from luxury agency Jori PR.

Bob Bob Ricard follows the airline industry with flexible pricing depending on the day and time you eat: Other restaurants are watching @bobobricard https://t.co/WEAjX3raUg pic.twitter.com/Ed2WidnuQD — Richard Vines (@Richardvines) January 11, 2018

