Breakfast Briefing: Advocacy group wants Facebook to turn off Messenger Kids

The cover star of PRWeek’s April issue could be your agency. For the first time, PRWeek U.S. is turning over the cover design of an issue to agency and in-house creatives. Your job: create an imaginative and compelling cover that celebrates inspiring women. New this morning: Henson Consulting has rebranded as H5, and Burson-Marsteller U.K. has poached MSLGroup’s Avril Lee to lead healthcare.

An advocacy group wants Facebook to eliminate Messenger Kids. The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood contends children as young as six just aren’t ready for social media (New York Times). Nearly 100 experts have signed the organization’s letter asking Facebook to eliminate the advertising-free platform (Wired). Meanwhile, Facebook is planning to add more local content to News Feed (TechCrunch).

Will he stay on message or won’t he? That’s the big question about tonight’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump’s first. With the Russia investigation looming (CNN), Trump is expected to tout economic growth and the Republican tax law and avoid combativeness (Reuters), though that may be a disappointment for some hardcore supporters who want an uncompromising message on immigration and other issues (NYT).

Not the headline Apple wants to read: the company is cutting back on production of the iPhone X due to weaker-than-expected demand. Apple is planning to make 20 million iPhone X headsets this quarter instead of the planned 40 million. Expect more info about the headset’s sales on Apple’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday (Wall Street Journal).

Want highlights from Super Bowl Opening Night, the event formerly known as Super Bowl media day? We got 'em. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was booed (Philadelphia Inquirer); Bill Belichick actually smiled several times (Sports Illustrated); and Tom Brady failed pop culture trivia (SBNation).