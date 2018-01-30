Let's celebrate women: Design PRWeek's April issue cover

For the first time in PRWeek's U.S. history, we are turning over the cover design of our April issue to agency and in-house creatives

Let's celebrate women. We are asking the PR industry's formidable creative genius to help us celebrate women. For the first time in PRWeek's U.S. history, we are turning over the cover design of our April issue to agency and in-house creatives.

Our theme is simple: create an imaginative and compelling cover for PRWeek that celebrates the inspiring women everywhere that are raising their voices and exerting their influence to make real change happen.

Inside our April issue we will celebrate the extraordinary women named as 2018 Hall of Femme and Champions of PR honorees, and we will also highlight female thought leaders throughout industry, an industry powered by women.

Two members of the winning design team will receive two complimentary tickets to PRWeek's 2018 Hall of Femme and Champions of PR event June 6 in New York City and a $500 Amex gift card.

Terms and Conditions

1. This is a contest to design a cover of PRWeek's U.S. edition, with the intent to use the winning design on the April 2018 issue of PRWeek U.S. and online at prweek.com.

The design can incorporate type, photography, illustration and/or graphics.

2. All designs must be submitted in a Photoshop.psd format, at high resolution, 300 dpi, 8.6" by 11.2" portrait orientation. PRWeek’s logo must sit in its current form, unobstructed or distorted.

Click here to download cover page template

3. By submitting a design, you grant PRWeek unlimited, worldwide, and perpetual royalty free usage rights in the submitted work. Intended use by PRWeek includes, but is not limited to, use in print, on its website, on its social media channels and in events, specifically future Hall of Femme and Champions of PR programs.

This usage right shall be exclusive for the period of six months (embargo period) from the initial date of use or intended use by client after which usage rights for the client are non-exclusive.

4. Entries must be entirely your own original work and must not breach any copyright or third party rights. PRWeek will not be made partially or fully liable for any non-original work submitted by you. All entries must be suitable for publication; the design must not include any defamatory, offensive, or unlawful content.

5. Only one entry will be accepted per organization.

6. The final winner will be chosen by PRWeek’s editorial and creative team.

7. PRWeek does not accept any responsibility for late or lost entries due to the internet.

8. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules by entering this competition.

9. The deadline for submissions to PRWeek is 5:30 p.m. EST, Wednesday, February 28.