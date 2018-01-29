Michigan State University rolls out microsite for sexual abuse victims

The portal was launched last week after the sentencing of former university trainer Larry Nassar.

LANSING, MI: Michigan State University has launched a microsite that serves as a hub for both news updates on the steps it is taking to prevent sexual assault on campus and resources for victims who want to report an incident.

The college is using the website to describe the initiatives it’s rolling out to protect children visiting its campus, end sexual assault, and improve patient care and safety. It also provides a timeline on when proposed initiatives will be completed.

The webpage is one of the latest actions in a series of apologies and corrective actions the school has taken since coming under fire for its association with disgraced trainer Larry Nassar. The physician, who was affiliated with both Michigan State and U.S.A. Gymnastics, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison last week. Last November, he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing seven girls, according to The New York Times.

A Michigan State University representative could not be reached for comment on the portal.

During the school’s board of trustees meeting on Friday afternoon, all board members issued emotional statements expressing their remorse at how they responded to the Nassar case.

However, trustee Joel Ferguson drew criticism for his remarks on the issue that seemed to sideline the victims. He later apologized. Ferguson’s PR firm, Truscott Rossman, severed ties with the trustee over the comments. SVP Josh Hovey said the firm’s work with Ferguson promoted his developer business across the state.

"It’s incumbent on any firm to make sure you’re adhering to your values," Hovey said. "When you can’t see eye-to-eye with your client – and that happens sometimes – you have to be true to your own firm’s values. That may unfortunately mean the relationship has to end."