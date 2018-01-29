Mars creates 'candy-inspired' salon for Valentine's Day in New York

Confectionery giant Mars is creating a "candy-inspired" salon in New York for Valentine's Day.

The week-long activation is offering blow dries, manicures, pedicures, and make up sessions with a sweet theme, such as nails inspired by the Skittles branding "taste the rainbow."

The pop-up encourages people to visit in pairs following Mars' research that found 74% of people believe "a treat is sweeter when shared with a friend."

Berta De Pablos-Barbier, president for Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S., said, "Our beloved treats play a unique role in consumers lives, and we wanted to do something fun in tribute to our brand fans this Valentine's Day.

"You don't need a manicure or a blow-out every day, but it's a nice way to treat yourself now and then – and we look at our products the same way," she said. "They're not an everyday snack, but a treat to indulge in from time to time.

The pop-up will be open on February 13 and 14.

