The PRCA and PRWeek UK have launched a joint survey looking at practitioners' experiences of sexual harassment in the PR and communications industry.

The findings of the survey, which is aimed at professionals at different stages of their careers, will help gain a better understanding of the realities of this issue within the sector.

The aim is to use the information to campaign for improved standards of behaviour and changes in policies, where appropriate.

The survey has been developed in partnership with Women in PR. The deadline to complete it is Monday 19 February.

Click to access the sexual harassment survey.