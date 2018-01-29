Jermaine Jenas - rising media star: Episode 9 of The Line

Hosted by author and journalist Richard Gillis and PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers, episode nine of The Line talks to former England and Premier League star Jermaine Jenas about Russia 2018 and his own rise to media prominence.

With special guest:

Jermaine Jenas, sports broadcaster, pundit and former England international.

In the new episode of The Line, Richard Gillis and Danny Rogers talk to Jermaine Jenas, the former England and Premier League footballer who is one of the rising stars of sports broadcasting.

The conversation starts in 2006 in Baden Baden, at the England team's during the ill-fated Fifa World Cup campaign, which won more headlines for WAGs, Beckham-mania and tabloid stings than football matches.

This summer, Jenas is part of the BBC's team in Russia for the 2018 version. We discuss whether journalists should be patriotic when it comes to covering England matches, whether football is ready for its first gay superstar and what really happens behind the scenes at Match of the Day.

Missed any of the first eight episodes? Listen to them here:

Episode 1 – big money transfers, player power, silly videos and social media comms in football

Episode 2 – NFL, Premier League, rugby - sport's global question

Episode 3 – Anatomy of a sports PR crisis

Episode 4 – ArsenalFanTV and the rise of football's new influencers

Episode 5 – Women: the market sport forgot

Episode 6 – Brian Moore: 'Stop moaning, France deserved to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup bid'

Episode 7 – What's the point of a sports agency?



Episode 8 – Pochettino, Neymar and the Spurs jinx



The Line is supported by Cake.

Main image via @jjenas8 on Twitter

