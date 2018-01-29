Breakfast Briefing: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Monday morning

Catching you up on surprises at the Grammy Awards and the biggest comms news as you start the week.

Sunday night’s Grammy Awards had several surprises, from Bruno Mars sweeping many of the top categories (NPR) to Hillary Clinton’s cameo reading passages from Michael Wolff’s book, "Fire and Fury" (NBC News). An unwelcome surprise to many viewers was the lack of women among winners in top categories (BBC), prompting #GrammysSoMale to trend after the show (USA Today).

Jay-Z did not win Album of the Year, but he was the center of attention on Grammy night after President Donald Trump tweeted that the rapper should be informed that black unemployment is at "the lowest rate ever recorded" (Vox). Jay-Z had called Trump’s NSFW comments about Haiti and African countries "hurtful and disappointing" in an interview with Van Jones (Vanity Fair).

Speaking of celebrities and Twitter, The New York Times did a must-read-for-marketers deep dig into how stars puff up their social media numbers by buying followers, likes, and retweets. New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a tweet, naturally, that he’s opening an investigation into Devumi, one company prominently featured in the article (USA Today).

Location-based fitness app Strava found itself under fire this weekend after reports that its heat map could have been inadvertently revealing the location of American soldiers in sensitive locations (The Verge). The company has suggested members of the military opt out of some of its services (The Guardian).

Volkswagen’s emissions crisis took another odd turn this weekend. The German automaker apologized for testing the effects of diesel fumes on monkeys in 2014. The company apologized "for the misconduct and the lack of judgment of individuals" (Bloomberg).