A custom #DillyDilly emoji? 6 trends Twitter expects to see during the Super Bowl

Twitter's head of brand strategy in the U.S. and Canada shares tips and trends for brands using the platform during the NFL's championship game.

As Twitter works closely with its top advertisers in the days before Super Bowl LII, Ryan Oliver, its head of brand strategy in the U.S. and Canada, noted six major trends playing out on the platform before the February 4 game.

More than 28 million tweets were posted about the 2017 Super Bowl, focused on both the action on the field and in the ads, said Oliver.

"Brands should seize that opportunity and be a part of [the conversation]," he said.

Here’s what Oliver predicted brands will do on Twitter during this year’s big game:

Custom emojis

Expect to see more marketers—including a beer brand with one of the year’s most-talked-about campaigns—using custom emojis as part of their Super Bowl campaigns, said Oliver.

"The hottest campaign out there is Bud Light and Dilly Dilly," he said. "They will have a custom emoji on the platform that they designed for anyone tweeting the hashtag #DillyDilly."

Purpose-driven branding

Looking at the landscape of advertising over the past year, many brands have started talking more about who they are, said Oliver. During the Super Bowl, the biggest stage for advertising, consumers are likely to see a lot of that message.

Making content work harder

A 30-second Super Bowl spot costs at least $5 million, according to Sports Illustrated. To get as many dividends out of that investment as they can, brands are trying to figure out other platforms on which they can use that same content, or elements of it.

An uptick in short-form content

Although the Super Bowl is an opportunity to create 30- and 60-second ads, Oliver predicted that more brands will opt for six-second spots. Some brands that develop longer commercials will also create six-second spots for other platforms, such as Twitter.

More personality

Twitter is an opportunity for brands to have a voice. Brands will try to start conversations via Super Bowl spots, and then turn to Twitter to continue the conversation with their core audiences, said Oliver.

During this year’s game, PepsiCo is advertising two products during a single 60-second spot: Doritos and Mountain Dew. Two other brands teaming up in a Super Bowl ad are Toyota’s luxury brand Lexus and Marvel, for its film Black Panther.

"We anticipate that a conversation between these brands will continue on Twitter," said Oliver.

He added that the "best examples" of brands that aren’t afraid to show personality on Twitter are Wendy’s and MoonPie. Both brands often interact with consumers on the platform, and each other. (The brands have a very public budding romance.)

Turning to video

Video used to be a mere component of social media campaigns, but Oliver said it is now the foundation of all pushes he is seeing on Twitter.

"That will apply to Super Bowl advertisers as they are making the investments into their spots," he said.