Pfizer UK public affairs lead joins Edelman

Maine spent the past eight years as head of policy and public affairs for Pfizer UK before arriving at the world's largest PR firm last week.

He is the first major hire announced by Kate Hawker, formerly of Burson-Marsteller, who joined as Edelman UK's health MD in May last year.

Maine will oversee the health policy, public affairs and advocacy offering within Hawker's 55-strong team, focusing on the UK market. He will also collaborate with the public affairs practice led by Will Walden, the former Boris Johnson and BBC comms director who joined at the end of 2016, and Edelman's broader corporate team.

Earlier in his career, Maine worked for Wyeth (which was later acquired by Pfizer), MSD and until 2004 was head of the foreign affairs section of the Conservative Party's research department.

Hawker said: "We are very excited about Alan joining Edelman as he brings with him such great knowledge and insight of the complex challenges in the UK."

Major clients of Hawker's team include GSK, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Sanofi.



