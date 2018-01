Tiffany & Co., the luxury jewelery brand, has created a large version of its gift box on the West Coast.

The pop-up shop is timed for Valentine’s Day gifts and offers on-site complimentary engraving. The site is the brand’s first West Coast pop-up and features the blue tones for which Tiffany is known.

The activation is set to run until February 25 at the Grove Drive in Los Angeles.

Last year, the brand made its debut in Super Bowl advertising with a spot featuring Lady Gaga, its first TV ad in 20 years.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.