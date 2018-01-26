Breakfast Briefing: Amid new Mueller firestorm, Trump takes center stage at Davos

Happy Friday! The president issued a familiar rebuttal to The New York Times' bombshell report this morning in Davos. Plus: KFC has broken a barrier with its newest colonel.

President Donald Trump denied The New York Times’ story that he tried to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller last summer but lost his nerve after White House Counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit over the planned dismissal. Trump told the media in Davos this morning that the report is "fake news. Fake news. Typical New York Times. What do you expect?" (Associated Press). The president also issued an apology of sorts to old associate Piers Morgan for retweeting anti-Muslim videos from a British hate group in November (The Independent). Ahead of his speech to delegates, in which he’s expected to promote the U.S. as "open for business," (Wall Street Journal), Trump also said he’s willing to budge on DACA legislation (CNBC).

The other buzz of the World Economic Forum is "Larry’s letter," or the missive from BlackRock founder Larry Fink to business leaders demanding they invest in society or risk losing his support. The response has been mostly positive, but some executives aren’t happy (Business Insider).

Tesla has issued a strongly worded and lengthy dismissal that production of its Model 3 has been stalled by battery, staff, and quality problems (Newsweek). The electric carmaker’s team penned a 750-word rebuttal to a CNBC report in which employees said customers should expect delays due to a manufacturing "bottleneck."

Chip crisis? What chip crisis? Security flaws in Intel chips didn’t dent the company’s bottom line in its fourth-quarter earnings, released on Thursday after the bell. The company’s stock was up 5.5% after hours after a better-than-expected period in which revenue increased 4% in Q4 and 6% for the year (CNBC).

And finally, KFC has broken the most deeply fried of all glass ceilings, revealing Reba McEntire as its first woman Colonel Sanders on Thursday night. The country music legend will wear the legendary white suit (in honor of the KFC founder, not the suffragettes, sadly) through April (Hollywood Reporter).