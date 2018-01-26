The PR Week 1.26.18: Mars' Andy Pharoah

Mars VP of corporate affairs and strategic initiatives Andy Pharoah joined the podcast for a discussion on topics ranging from Davos to the expansion of communications as a discipline.

Andy Pharoah, VP of corporate affairs and strategic initiatives at Mars, joined PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch to chat about the biggest communications news of the week. The trio discussed Mars' approach to communications, Davos, the Edelman Trust Barometer, and Procter & Gamble's decision to slash marketing spending.