Crisis comms expert Glenn Selig killed in Kabul hotel attack

Selig was killed after Taliban gunmen raided a hotel in the Afghan capital this weekend.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: Crisis communications expert Glenn Selig was killed during a terror attack on Kabul, Afghanistan, this weekend.

Gunmen raided the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital of Afghanistan on Saturday, resulting in a 12-hour standoff with security forces. More than 20 people were killed, according to CNN.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Selig was in Kabul on behalf of an unnamed client. He was responsible for showing what steps Afghanistan is taking to battle extremism and "highlighting the country’s new president and constructing a democracy forum event for Afghani women," his firm, the Publicity Agency, said in a statement.

Last October, Selig was hired as the spokesperson for Rick Gates, the former deputy chair of the Trump campaign who was indicted alongside former campaign chair Paul Manafort for charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Mueller is investigating Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election and related matters.

Selig spent two decades working as a journalist before rising to prominence in PR for handling high-profile clients such as convicted former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and Gary Faulkner, an American construction worker arrested for trying to hunt Osama bin Laden. Faulkner’s life was later made famous in the Nicolas Cage film Army of One.