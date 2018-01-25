Prosek Partners opens up shop in Boston

BOSTON: Prosek Partners has opened an office in Boston with eight full-time employees led by VP Bea Broderick.

The firm has had a presence in Boston for years, but staff size and business opportunities in the region have reached "critical mass," noted partner Andy Merrill.

"Given our traditional focus on financial services and professional services, it’s a natural market for us," he said, noting the city’s high concentration of asset managers. Merrill added that he will also support the office.

Prosek’s Boston clients include Acadian, Affiliated, Caleracap, Choate, Columbia, Highvista, and Natixis.

Prosek has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Fairfield, Connecticut. Several Connecticut staffers have expressed interest in joining the Boston team, Merrill said.

"The concentration of top-rate colleges and universities also makes it a great talent pool to recruit from," Merrill said.

Prior to joining Prosek in 2011, Broderick was a freelance writer at CBS News and held roles at RLM Public Relations and MRB Public Relations.

Boston is the second office in fewer than two years that Prosek has opened. It acquired Los Angeles-based Muirfield Partners in 2016 and made its founder, Mickey Mandelbaum, a partner.

The firm reported $31.5 million in revenue for 2016, a 29% increase over the prior year.

This story was updated on January 25 to correct Prosek's Boston clients and Muirfield Partners' name.