Golin London MD Bibi Hilton named Women in PR president

Hilton (pictured) was named as Mary Whenman’s successor at WIPR’s AGM this evening.

WIPR, the networking organisation for senior women in the PR industry, credited Hilton with creating "one of the most progressive cultures in communications" during her three years at Golin. The organisation highlighted Golin’s returnship programme, its championing of flexible working, introducing mentoring for maternity returners and job shares resulting in a more gender-balanced leadership team.

Hilton said: "Our industry is on average 64 per cent female, yet just 35 per cent at a senior leadership level. Where do all these talented women go and why? Ethnicity and social mobility amongst women is even lower.

"As an industry that sells creativity, we must do better. Great ideas rely on diverse teams. I believe Women in PR has a critical role to play in improving the diversity of our industry. As a passionate advocate for these issues, I am delighted to take up the role of president."

Whenman said: "When I took on the role of President of Women in PR three years ago, little did I know the impact we would have on the industry. Eighteen months after being appointed, I was arriving at Cannes Lions to represent Women in PR as a judge on the Glass Lion jury.

"That same year we won a silver Stevie award in New York for Women in Business for being 'a catalyst for female success' and became a founding partner in the PRCA CPD Programme. In 2017 our blog was recognised by Vuelio as a Top 10 UK PR blog by women, and we were shortlisted at the PRWeek Awards in the new Force for Good category.

"In addition, we partnered with the PRCA and PRWeek on the industry’s gender pay gap consultation and took on the management of the PRWeek Mentoring scheme, which has seen 60 mentees successfully pass through the programme. All of this has been achieved by a volunteer Committee who all have demanding and busy day jobs."

Committee appointments

Six new WIPR committee members were also appointed at the AGM. They are:

Ruth Allchurch, latterly managing director, Cirkle

Ebony Gayle, founder, Ebony Gayle Communications

Anna Geffert, associate partner, Newgate Communications

Jo-ann Robertson, CEO and partner, Ketchum London

Sarah Samee, head of communications, Cifas

Abbie Sampson, director of external affairs, Energy UK.

They join six existing committee members: